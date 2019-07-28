Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.41. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.23 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

