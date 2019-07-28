Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-1.30 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.03-5.15 EPS.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.91. 734,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,025,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.