Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 340,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,070,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.91. The stock had a trading volume of 734,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,588. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

