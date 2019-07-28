CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches Market Cap of $716,090.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $716,090.00 and $29.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

