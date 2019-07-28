CanYaCoin Trading Down 18.6% This Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDAX and Cryptopia. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $39,730.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.98 or 0.06024832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001334 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,819,041 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

