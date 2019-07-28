Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 912,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 161,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 115,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 35,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 68.26%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

