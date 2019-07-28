Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Caretrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 37.46% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,097 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth $24,926,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,781,000 after buying an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,054,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth $14,557,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.33. 533,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

