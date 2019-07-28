Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $933.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.60 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.54-6.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.56.

NYSE CRI traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $95.40. 1,034,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total transaction of $54,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $412,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $774,982 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

