Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $162.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,900 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13,546.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 513,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.