CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CB Financial Services an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In related news, Director Joseph N. Headlee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,575 shares of company stock worth $84,859 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

