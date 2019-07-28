Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 359,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,849. Central European Media Enterprises has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 26.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 58,851.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

