CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.01 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The company has a market cap of $534.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$332.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CEU. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.36.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.