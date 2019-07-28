Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

“We anticipate better visibility around potential timing of data readouts as dosing gets underway. Below, we highlight thoughts on what we know of the program thus far.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,969. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.53. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 359.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,945 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 33,202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 739,079 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $17,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $7,887,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $7,022,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.