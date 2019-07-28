Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) vs. Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Financial Survey

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Potbelly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.33 billion 0.85 $99.04 million $2.43 18.05 Potbelly $422.64 million 0.25 -$8.88 million $0.29 15.10

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 4.24% 19.54% 7.61% Potbelly -6.01% 3.85% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cheesecake Factory and Potbelly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 1 11 2 0 2.07 Potbelly 1 1 0 0 1.50

Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus target price of $50.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Potbelly has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.06%. Given Potbelly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Potbelly does not pay a dividend. Cheesecake Factory pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Potbelly on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.