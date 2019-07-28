Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) & eGain (NYSE:EGAN) Head to Head Contrast

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 23.01% 21.43% 14.33% eGain 5.25% 225.04% 8.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and eGain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $724.56 million 0.68 $169.72 million N/A N/A eGain $61.31 million 4.01 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than eGain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cheetah Mobile and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 1 1 0 0 1.50 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. eGain has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Risk and Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eGain beats Cheetah Mobile on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

