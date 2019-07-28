Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

