CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Short Interest Update

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CHFS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,447. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($10.05). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 336.26% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 17.32% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

