China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CBPO opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $129.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in China Biologic Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 164,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its position in China Biologic Products by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 479,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in China Biologic Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 519,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC grew its position in China Biologic Products by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 113,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

