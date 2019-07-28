China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

Shares of CRGGF opened at $4.27 on Wednesday.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.