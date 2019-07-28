Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $86,660.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $86,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $88,720.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $70,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $66,740.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 175.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ciena to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

