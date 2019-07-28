Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy makes up about 0.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE XEC opened at $48.23 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 target price (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.84.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.