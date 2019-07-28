Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,440,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,930,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after buying an additional 2,263,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,294,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235,677 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,564,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after buying an additional 1,753,064 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

