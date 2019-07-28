City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. City also reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CHCO shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. City’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,069 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $85,541.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,426. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 11.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth $407,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of City by 593.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

