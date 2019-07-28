C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.13 Million

Analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will report $519.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.70 million and the lowest is $481.10 million. C&J Energy Services reported sales of $610.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE:CJ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 1.38. C&J Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

