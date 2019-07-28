Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,262,300 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 4,104,900 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 86,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,479. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.89.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,346 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

