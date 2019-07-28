Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLVS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

