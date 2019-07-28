CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50.

CMS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.69. 1,926,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39. CMS Energy has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,560,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,452 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

