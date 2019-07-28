CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. CNX Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Midstream Partners.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 53.32%. The business had revenue of $72.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE CNXM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 386,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $924.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.