Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 4,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,469. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Coffee had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 89.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 486.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

