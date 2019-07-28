Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Short Interest Update

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 8,840,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CLNY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 6,166,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Colony Capital by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189,313 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

