Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.46 for the period.

NYSE CXP traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $21.91. 813,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,520. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

