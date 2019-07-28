Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

COLM stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,920. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other news, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $275,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

