Cominar REIT (CUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$181.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

