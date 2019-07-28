Comparing Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & LivePerson (NYSE:LPSN)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elastic and LivePerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $271.65 million 28.46 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -56.99 LivePerson $249.84 million 8.53 -$25.03 million ($0.23) -142.91

LivePerson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Elastic and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 7 6 0 2.46 LivePerson 0 0 14 0 3.00

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $93.92, suggesting a potential downside of 8.45%. LivePerson has a consensus target price of $32.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Elastic.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -15.78% -13.56% -7.08%

Summary

Elastic beats LivePerson on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces; and Maven, a robust artificial intelligence engine for conversational commerce. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has strategic partnership with DMI to support clients in navigating the burgeoning conversational commerce category. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

