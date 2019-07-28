Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital set a $171.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,355,682.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

