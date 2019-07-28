Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Consolidated Communications to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.13. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $338.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Consolidated Communications news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.