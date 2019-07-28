Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.79. 5,927,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

