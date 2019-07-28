CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $597.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $597.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSGP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $621.60.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.26. The stock had a trading volume of 229,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,130. CoStar Group has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $636.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,402,000 after purchasing an additional 266,965 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,865,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

