Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.14 ($60.63).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €42.85 ($49.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.73. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a fifty-two week high of €83.98 ($97.65).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.