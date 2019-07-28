Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Cowen had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42. Cowen has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $532.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.48.

COWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $305,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,332 shares in the company, valued at $723,706.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Cowen by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 31,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cowen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

