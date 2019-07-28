Creativecoin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Creativecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

