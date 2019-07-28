Creditbit 1-Day Volume Tops $315.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market cap of $70,751.00 and $315.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditbit has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.01167721 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

