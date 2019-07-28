Critical Contrast: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus NASB Financial (NASDAQ:NASB)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookline Bancorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 23.77% 9.60% 1.17% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $339.12 million 3.45 $83.06 million $1.07 13.69 NASB Financial N/A N/A $29.13 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

