Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$105.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SmartCentres REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th.

