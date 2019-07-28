CRPT (CRPT) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. CRPT has a total market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRPT token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, KuCoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, CRPT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.06020137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001314 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CRPT Profile

CRPT is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. CRPT’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com. The official website for CRPT is crypterium.com. CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium.

Buying and Selling CRPT

CRPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, IDEX, Liquid, token.store and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

