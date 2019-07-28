Cryptojacks Hits Market Cap of $38,875.00 (CJ)

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Cryptojacks has a total market cap of $38,875.00 and $63.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptojacks coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Cryptojacks has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptojacks Profile

Cryptojacks (CJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

