CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-1.69 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.66-1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.37.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.36. 2,127,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,108. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $193,932.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,254.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 46,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,499,399.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,164 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,355.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,566 shares of company stock worth $1,869,808 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.