CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 2,127,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $193,932.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,254.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 46,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,499,399.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,355.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,566 shares of company stock worth $1,869,808 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.37.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

