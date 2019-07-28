Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $174.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

