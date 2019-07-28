Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.15.

NYSE CUBI opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,274.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 845,596 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 514,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

